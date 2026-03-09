Lindsey Graham Declares, ‘I Will Be With Israel Until Our Dying Day’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pledged his allegiance to Israel in no uncertain terms on Monday, stating, “I will be with Israel until our dying day.”

It is unclear whose “dying day” the senator was talking about.

Graham has been a leading advocate of war with Iran for years. Days after the U.S. and Israel began a massive bombing campaign against the country, The Wall Street Journal reported that Graham traveled to Israel several times in the weeks before to coach Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on how to make the case for war to President Donald Trump.

The U.S and Israel began bombing Iran last weekend. It was the joint second bombing campaign of Iran since last summer. In each case, the U.S. and Iran were engaged in ongoing talks regarding the latter’s nuclear program. More than 1,000 Iranians have been killed since last Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of top officials. An elementary school was hit in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people, mostly children. Trump administration officials reportedly believe the U.S. was responsible, though so far the president denies it. Seven Americans have been killed by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Graham appeared on Monday’s Hannity on Fox News, where he compared the Iranian government to Nazi Germany.

“They’re no more normal than Hitler was,” the senator claimed before baselessly echoing Trump’s claim that Iran was about to attack before the U.S. and Israel began bombing. Graham also claimed – without evidence – that Iran would have had “11 nuclear bombs” within a year and that it would use them.

Graham then said that it would be a “mistake” for Trump not to initiate full-blown regime change and said his commitment to Israel is unwavering:

I believe with all my heart and soul, if the regime in Iran still stands when this is over, we’ve made a mistake. If they had a nuclear weapon they would use it. They’ve been lying about what they’re doing with their nuclear program. They wanna bomb because they’re Nazis. They’re crazy. They wanna kill all the Jews. And the Jews have been down that road before. To our friends in Israel, God bless you. I am with you in every way. To all the anti-Semites, to all the isolationists, I don’t– forget it. I’m not with you. I’m with Israel. I will be with Israel until our dying day. They’re the best ally we could hope for.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal said that in addition to Netanyahu, Graham met with members of Israeli intelligence services.

“They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,” Graham stated.

Watch above via Fox News.

