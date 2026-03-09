Fox News Analyst Says ‘I Think the President Knows’ the U.S. Bombed Elementary School – Despite Denial 

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin said she believes that President Donald Trump is trying to “muddy the waters” after the U.S. likely bombed a girls’ elementary school in Iran.

The U.S. and Israel have been bombing since last weekend. Among the first structures hit was a girls’ elementary school in Minab. On Thursday, Reuters reported that U.S. investigators believe it was likely that a U.S.-fired missile hit the school. At least 175 people were killed, most of them young girls. A New York Times report, meanwhile, concluded that a Tomahawk missile hit the school and that the projectile was likely launched by the U.S.

Neither Iran nor Israel is believed to possess Tomahawks.

“It was done by Iran,” Trump dubiously claimed on Saturday.

On Monday, Trump didn’t go so far as to repeat that claim, though he suggested Iran could have been the culprit.

“And I will say that the Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is used by, you know, is sold and used by other countries,” the president told reporters on Monday. “You know that. And whether it’s Iran who also has some Tomahawks. They wish they had more, but whether it’s Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk, a Tomahawk is very generic. It’s sold to other countries, but that’s being investigated right now.”

Shortly afterward on Fox News’s Special Report, Griffin said Trump’s response was “surprising” because she believes Trump “knows” the U.S. hit the school.

“Well, that was a bit surprising to me because basically, the U.S. has Tomahawks,” Griffin said. “Tomahawks have been fired from either submarines or from warships. The Brits and the Australians have Tomahawks, but they’re not part of this conflict. And then you also have the Japanese, who are in a testing phase. So, it seems highly unlikely that it would be anyone’s Tomahawk other than a U.S. Tomahawk that hit that school. And I think the president knows that. He just knows that this is certainly a mistake, a big mistake, and it’s being investigated. But, he is trying to sort of muddy the waters by talking about the Tomahawks.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “Are we sure it’s a Tomahawk that hit that school?

“There’s no evidence that the Iranians fired anything at the school,” Griffin replied. “And if you look at satellite images, and there’s been a lot of investigations from the air, from these satellite photos showing the impact and showing likelihood that it was a Tomahawk.”

Watch above via Fox News.

