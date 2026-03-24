President Donald Trump voted by mail in a recent special election, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, a day after the president called for an end to the practice that he branded “mail-in cheating.”

Trump cast a mail-in ballot on Tuesday ahead of a special election in Palm Beach, Florida, the home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Times outlets including The New York Times reported, citing voter records. What’s more, the president also voted by mail in 2020.

The reports dropped just a day after Trump railed against mail-in voting during an appearance in Memphis, TN, on Monday, when he called it “mail-in cheating” and declared, “We gotta do something about it all.”

“And I’m suggesting strongly to the Republican party, don’t make any deal on anything,” he added. “The most important thing we can have is what’s called the SAVE America Act. Don’t make any deal on anything unless you include Voter ID and you have to be a citizen to vote.”

Trump also repeated his claim that the U.S. is the only country that does mail-in voting, a notion debunked by Politifact:

In 2024, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance found that 34 countries or territories allow postal voting, or mail-in voting. For example, Australia has had mail-in voting for a century, and all Canadians are eligible to vote by mail.

Trump’s vote was counted in the Palm Beach race between Trump-endorsed Jon Maples and Democrat Emily Gregory for the seat in Florida House District 87 vacated by Republican Mike Caruso after he was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as county clerk and comptroller last year.

Watch above via Fox News.

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