CNN Hot Mic Catches Someone Busting Out Laughing as Trump Gets Brand Newly-Made Prize

CNN microphones caught someone busting out laughing as anchor Dana Bash cut into a ceremony in which President Donald Trump was awarded a “Peace Prize” that was created just for him.

Trump was on hand at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Friday for the FIFA draw, during which FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented him with a brand-new honor: the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.”

The president has relentlessly lobbied for a Nobel Peace Prize while also disdaining it.

FIFA’s prize was introduced with a video that described Trump as “a dynamic leader who has engaged in diplomatic efforts that created opportunities for dialogue, de-escalation and stability, and who has championed the unifying power of football on the world stage.”

It was carried onstage by U.S. Marines.

Bash interrupted the ceremony on Friday’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics and could scarcely contain a laugh herself as she told viewers she wanted to “explain what just happened”:

DANA BASH: Okay, we’re going to continue to monitor this ceremony at the Kennedy Center. And let me just explain what just happened. (LAUGHTER). Ummm– (SUPPRESSED CHUCKLE) What just happened was that the President of FIFA gave the President of the United States the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. Now it was only created a few weeks ago after President Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize. And here’s the way FIFA explains what this prize is. This is in their official explanation. “In an increasingly unsettled and divided wor world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in the spirit of Peace.” Amy? AMY WALTER: Well, there is no better way to the president’s heart than giving him something–. DANA BASH: And flattery. AMY WALTER: — that’s gold and giving him literally something that sparkles and then the flattery that goes along with it.

