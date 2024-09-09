Trump Claims Mark Zuckerberg Told Him He Will ‘Never Vote’ Against Him After Assassination Attempt

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed that Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised he would “never vote” against him and not vote for “a Democrat” in 2024 in a new interview with New York Magazine‘s Olivia Nuzzi.

Trump told Nuzzi that after he survived an assassination attempt in July, “Mark Zuckerberg called up and said, ‘I’ve never supported a Republican before, but there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat in this election.’ He’s a guy that, his parents, everybody was always Democrat. He said, ‘I will never vote for the people running against you after watching what you did.’ So I mean, people really appreciated it. I don’t — I think it was very natural what I did. I think it was natural.”

A spokesman for Meta, however, told Nuzzi that “As Mark has said publicly, he’s not endorsing anybody in this race and has not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote.”

Trump had previously said that Zuckerberg said he wouldn’t be “endorsing a Democrat, which is the first time in his life that he hasn’t done.”

In his new book, Save America, the former president threatened to imprison Zuckerberg for “the rest of his life” if he used Facebook to “cheat” in 2024.

Underneath a picture of Zuckerberg meeting with Trump at the White House during the latter’s presidency, Trump writes that Zuckerberg “would come to the Oval Office to see me” and “bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.”

“He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me,” continued Trump. “We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”