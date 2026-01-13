Trump Claims the 2024 Election in Michigan — Which He Won — Was ‘Rigged’

President Donald Trump opened his Tuesday speech at the Detroit Economic Club with his regular claims of election fraud. But instead of his usual baseless bluster, Trump made the head-scratching claim that the 2024 U.S. Senate race in the state was rigged – despite Trump himself winning on the very same ballot.

Trump opened his remarks by claiming he won Michigan in 2020, a constant claim that various audits and court cases have roundly dismissed. Trump then began introducing his fellow Republicans in the room and name-checked 2024 senate candidate Mike Rogers.

“I’ll be honest with you, Mike. They rigged the election on you. Mine was too big to rig. You won, I’m telling you, you won, but you’re going to do great this time. He’s a great guy, actually. He’s going to be an amazing senator. Thank you. Thank you for being here with me,” Trump then added.

In the 2024 race, Rogers lost to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who received 2.713 million votes, compared to Rogers’s 2.693 million votes. Slotkin eked out the win by just .34 percent. Meanwhile, at the top of the ballot, Trump beat Kamala Harris in the state with 2.816 million votes to 2.735 million, respectively. Trump scored a solid 1.4 percent win in the state under the exact same conditions and on the exact same ballots as Rogers lost.

Trump’s comments led to eyebrow-raising from the local media as well. Maxwell White, a local Detroit reporter, noted, “Then he says the US Senate election was rigged against Mike Rogers in 2024, despite Trump winning.”

