Trump Claims ‘We’ve Been Told That the Killing in Iran Is Stopping’

President Donald Trump made the dubious claim that “the killing in Iran is stopping” while speaking to the press in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

His comments came shortly before he signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law.

“And we have some other little things to talk about. Maybe we’ll start that first. Should I start that first? I think they’re gonna want me to. I have a feeling they’re gonna want me too,” began the president. “We have been notified, and pretty strongly, but we’ll find out what that all means. But we’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it’s stopped, it’s stopping. And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions.”

“So, I’ve been told that on good authority. We’ll find out about it. I’m sure if it happens, we’ll all be very upset. Including you will be very upset,” he continued. “But that’s just gotten to me, some information, that the killing has stopped, that the executions have stopped. They’re not gonna have an execution, which a lot of people were talking about for the last couple of days. Today was going to be the day of execution.”

Twenty-six-year-old Erfan Soltani was slated to be executed on Wednesday after being arrested last Thursday. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that Iranian officials were signaling “that fast trials and executions lay ahead for suspects detained in nationwide protests.”

“Earlier Wednesday, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Iran’s judiciary chief, said the government must act quickly to punish more than 18,000 people who have been detained through rapid trials and executions,” noted the AP.

Earlier this month, Trump warned the Iranian Government that the United States was prepared to strike it if it carried out violent reprisals against the mass demonstrators calling for regime change in their own country.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that the Iranian regime had murdered far more of its own citizens than had been previously known.

“Information trickling out of Iran on Tuesday suggests that a crackdown by authorities to end more than two weeks of widespread anti-government protests has likely been far more deadly than activists outside the country have reported,” began the CBS story. “With phone lines opening back up for calls from inside the Islamic Republic, two sources, including one inside Iran, told CBS News on Tuesday that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Trump was leaning toward authorizing a strike of some kind. And on Tuesday, the president urged the protesters to keep at it while hinting that he may be on the verge of fulfilling his promise.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”

Watch above via Fox News.