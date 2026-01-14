Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said President Donald Trump’s push to “acquire” Greenland remains “totally unacceptable” to both Danes and Greenlanders following a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Rasmussen told reporters that he and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt had a “frank but also constructive” conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

He said Denmark was “eager to work with the U.S.” and other NATO allies to ensure the “long-term” security of the massive island. But he said both Danes and Greenlanders have no desire to get bought — or conquered — by the U.S.

“The president has made his view clear, and we have a different position,” Rasmussen said.

He continued:

Ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable. And we therefore still have a fundamental disagreement. But we also agree to disagree, and therefore we will continue to talk.

The meeting comes after the Trump administration told Reuters last week that it was keeping all of its options open to acquire Greenland from Denmark, including military intervention.

And Trump has been unwavering in his push for Greenland recently, saying, “We need it” for national security purposes.

He reiterated his stance on Wednesday, saying, “The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

Not every Republican loves the Greenland plan, though. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) complained about it last weekend, telling ABC’s Martha Raddatz the president was “angering and denigrating” Greenlanders with his comments.

Watch above via CNN.