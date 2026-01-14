Fox Anchor Warns Iran Threatening Trump Will Only ‘Serve to Piss Him Off’

Fox News anchor John Roberts spoke to chief political anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday to preview Baier’s interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Roberts also noted the Iranian sabre-rattling and reports of threats directed at President Donald Trump, which Roberts warned “will only serve to piss him off.”

After showing a clip of Araghchi blaming Israel for the killing of protestors in Iran, Roberts said, “Who’s this guy’s mentor, Baghdad Bob?”

“Exactly. It had Baghdad Bob vibes to it, which is obviously a reference to the spokesperson for Saddam Hussein, who was saying, “There’s nothing happening here,” as tanks were rolling behind him,” Baier replied, adding:

But listen, I pushed back so many times. This interview at times is frustrating, but with specifics, with details on the ground, and essentially what he’s saying is that this was a Mossad operation from Israel, that they looked like Iranian agents designed to kill a large number of people, and that was designed to spark President Trump’s action into Iran. And I said, “Mr. Foreign Minister, if that’s true, you don’t have control of your country because there are agents all over the place killing people indiscriminately in the streets.” And, you know, we went round and round. Also, he said it was designed to taunt President Trump. But if anybody’s taunting President Trump it’s the Ayatollah himself, the Supreme Leader.

“Yeah, because he took to X to say some things about the president. And also, there’s this headline in the New York Post that the Iranian state TV posted an image of President Trump at the Butler rally as the Secret Service was whisking him off the stage, instead with the caption, ‘This time it will not miss its target,’ which is more than a failed threat of assassination against the president, which I’m sure will only serve to piss him off,” Roberts replied.

“Yeah, I think we have a soundbite that deals with some of that,” Baier added as Roberts said, “Let’s listen.”

“If anybody is taunting President Trump, it is the Supreme Leader who took to X and posted this, saying for days now, calling President Trump a tyrant who will be overthrown. Why, if you’re saying the Israeli outside forces inside your country are doing this, why would the Supreme Leader himself take to X and taunt the President of the United States?” Baier then asks the Iranian FM in the clip.

“Well, we were in the middle of a war started against us, and the rhetoric is quite normal in any war. We have many kinds of threats by President Trump, by other American officials, by Europeans who are talking about Iranian, you know, things in Iran. So we consider these three days, 8 January to 10, which we faced with a vast terrorism operation, as the continuation of a 12-day war that was imposed on us by Israelis and Americans. So the 13th day of war was 8 January. That was the continuation of the war. So we were in the middle of the war. And now, after three days of terrorist operation, now there is calm. We are in full control. And let’s, you know, hope that wisdom would prevail and we don’t go for a high level of tension which could be disastrous for everybody,” replied Araghchi.

