President Donald Trump proclaimed from the Oval Office on Tuesday that Iran “knows what not to do” as the ceasefire brokered with the Islamic Republic appears to show signs of crumbling.

It all started when Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese asked Trump during an event with young athletes what Iran has to do “to violate the ceasefire.”

“Well, you’ll find out,” Trump replied to Reese. “I will let you know. They know what to do. They know what not to do, more importantly, actually.”

Trump added:

They fired them from little boats with pea shooters. You know the peashooters? A little boat. You know why? Because they don’t have any boats anymore. Their Navy is comprised of- they call them little boats. And they’re fast. They’re so fast. They had eight of them, and they’re all gone. They’re fast, but they’re not fast like a missile. A missile is slightly faster. They’re all gone. So they’re looking around for little boats to try and compete with our great Navy. We have a Navy that’s unbelievable. You know, when you set up a blockade, as you know very well. Not one ship. A couple tried and they got their engines shot out. You remember, I think it was one of them. It was a great display.

Trump’s words came as cracks have begun to form in the ceasefire agreed to last month.

CNN national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand reported on Monday that U.S. Central Command Chief, Admiral Bradley Cooper, acknowledged that U.S. military and commercial vessels were attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

That same day, Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst that if the Iranians try to target U.S. ships in this area, they will be “blown off the face of the earth.”

Earlier Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was also present in the Oval Office on Tuesday, denied that the exchange of fire with Iran on Monday had broken the ongoing ceasefire, framing the clash as a “separate and distinct project” when a reporter grilled him on the subject at the Pentagon.

Watch above via Fox News.

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