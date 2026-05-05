‘TAKE IT DOWN’: MTG Says Massie Attack Ad Insinuating a Throuple with AOC and Ilhan Omar Violates Revenge Porn Law

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came to the defense of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) this week after a PAC, MAGA Kentucky, ran an attack ad claiming Massie is in a “throuple” with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).”

The ad begins by saying, “Thomas Massie caught in a throuple! In Washington, he’s cheating with the Squad on the America First movement.” The ad then shows AI-generated images of Massie holding hands with Omar and the three of them enjoying dinners out. The ad runs a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen, which reads, “This satirical ad was created using Artificial Intelligence.”

The ad carries the usual political endorsement at the end, urging Kentucky voters to vote for Massie’s Trump-backed primary opponent while acknowledging the ad was paid for by the MAGA Kentucky PAC. The PAC is a pro-Trump political action committee launched to push Massie out of office for his opposition to Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” GOP megadonor Paul Singer was the PAC’s initial big donor, alongside hedge fund manager John Paulson and another PAC belonging to Miriam Adelson.

Massie took the rare step of sharing the ad online and writing, “Woke Eddie’s billionaire puppet masters are running this disgusting and defamatory ad now. It reeks of desperation, but they’re hoping the older generation won’t realize it’s an AI generated lie.” He also included a plea for donations in his post.

This FAKE AI campaign ad LYING about Thomas Massie is a violation of The TAKE IT DOWN Act that First Lady Melania Trump championed, we voted for and President Trump signed into law nearly a year ago!!! Thomas Massie NEVER dined, held hands with, or intimately engaged with AOC… https://t.co/sSe6cfYYAR — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 4, 2026

Taylor Greene shared Massie’s post and added, “This FAKE AI campaign ad LYING about Thomas Massie is a violation of The TAKE IT DOWN Act that First Lady Melania Trump championed, we voted for, and President Trump signed into law nearly a year ago!!!” She continued in her lengthy post:

Thomas Massie NEVER dined, held hands with, or intimately engaged with AOC and Ilhan Omar. The law makes it illegal to knowingly publish or threaten to publish intimate images of minors or non-consenting adults, including AI-generated imagery. It mandates that websites and social media platforms remove this content within 48 hours of being notified by a victim. Thomas Massie should sue the 3 Israel FIRST billionaires funding woke Eddies campaign and everyone involved in making this fake video and everyone who puts it out.

Thomas Massie has voted with Trump 91% of the time EXCEPT when he’s pushing war, protecting Epstein pedophiles, violating your freedoms with warrantless spying FISA 702, or overspending your money into further ruinous debt!!! The only record Ed Gallrein has is being too timid, too weak, and too afraid, to debate Thomas Massie and refused to show up at campaign debates in the district he’s trying to get elected in!!! TAKE IT DOWN.

Kentucky’s GOP primary is May 19th, and while there has not been much public polling on the race, Massie has held a steady lead. The latest poll showed him beating Ed Gallrein, 52 to 48 percent, which was within the Big Data Poll’s 4% margin of error.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!