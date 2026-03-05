President Donald Trump demanded a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so he can fully focus on the current war with Iran.

In an interview with Axios published on Thursday, Trump called Israeli President Isaac Herzog “a disgrace” for not yet pardoning Netanyahu.

“Every day I talk to Bibi about the war. I want him to focus on the war and not on the f*cking court case. I want the only pressure on Bibi to be the fighting against Iran,” the president said.

Axios noted Trump’s comments on the matter were made “unprompted.” He said he doesn’t want anything on Netanyahu’s mind except their military operation against Iran.

Trump also claimed Herzog has personally told him he would pardon Netanyahu five times over the last year, something a senior Israeli official denied.

“Tell him I am exposing him. That president better damn well give him the pardon right now — and stop using it as leverage for his own political career,” he said.

Trump has defended Netanyahu against his corruption charges in the past.

“At a time when we are all mobilized, the President is not dealing with the issue of a pardon for Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Herzog’s office said in response to the president.

Netanyahu previously requested a presidential pardon in his corruption cases. He’s charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three different cases. He’s accused of exchanging political favors for gifts from billionaires, as well as engaging in quid-pro-quos for favorable news coverage. The indictments were announced in 2019, but the trials has been delayed over Israel’s conflict with Hamas over the last few years. Netanyahu has denied all wrongdoing and dismissed the accusations as a political witch hunt.

According to Herzog’s office, a review process for a potential pardon is still ongoing. Trump, meanwhile, said he refuses to meet Herzog until the pardon is granted.

“[O]nce the process is complete, the President of the State will examine the request in accordance with the law, the best interests of the state, and his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind,” Herzog’s office said.

