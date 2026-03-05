Jen Psaki Roasts Trump Allies Over ‘Absurd’ War Logic — Including The Return of Jesus

MS NOW host and former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki roasted President Donald Trump and his allies over their myriad explanations for going to war with Iran — including one involving The Rapture.

In among the contradictory messages and rationales for the Iran war coming from Trump and his allies are a flood of complaints from servicemembers making stunning claims.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation has gotten over 200 calls from units complaining about messages from “Christian zealot commanders” — including that “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

That one was co-signned by sixteen military members, including an NCO.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host took several minutes to ridicule Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others — including those Rapture-ready commanders:

JEN PSAKI: Okay. So, Rubio, part of what he says there is that the U.S. knew Israel was going to attack Iran, so we had to attack them first, not a justification for war, ever, just by the way, obviously.

But I mean, it is also quite clear to basically everyone who’s paying attention that a huge factor here is Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel finally dragging a weak American president into preemptive military action against Iran, something he has been trying to do for decades.

But Trump didn’t like Rubio’s explanation that Israel forced his hand. So when Trump was asked about what his own secretary of state had to say, he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Did Israel force your hand to launch these strikes against Iran, Netanyahu pulled the United States into this war?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I might have forced their hand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Really? Israel didn’t force their hand. We forced theirs.

I mean, if you say so, and all of the contradictory explanations continued from there didn’t stop there. There’s more.

I mean, for instance, Secretary Hegseth today suggested that this was in part a revenge mission because of Iran’s failed attempt to assassinate President Trump two years ago. Then there’s the absurd justification that a combat unit commander reportedly told his officers that this was biblically sanctioned and signals the rapid approach of Armageddon points for creativity there on that one, I suppose.

But of all the explanations we got, I think the one that is perhaps the least satisfying, and there’s a lot of competition for that. And perhaps, maybe the most accurate was this one from Trump himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics, and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first. They were going to attack. If we didn’t do it, they were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Everyone. It was his opinion. He had a feeling. He felt strongly about it.

Trump started a war with the country of 93 million people because, well, he felt like it. He had a feeling, and ridiculous as that sounds, that explanation now appears to be what the White House has settled on.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAROLINE LEAVITT, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think the president, prior to that phone call, had a good feeling that the Iranian regime was going to strike the United States assets and our personnel in the region. President had a feeling, again, based on fact, that Iran was going to strike the United States, the president’s feeling based on fact that Iran does pose an imminent and direct threat. These decisions are not made in a vacuum. They are made by the president’s feeling that Iran was going to strike the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Could you tell the feeling based on fact was like a phrase written somewhere? I mean, the thing about feeling based on fact, which rolls off the tongue, no doubt it’s not a thing. I mean, Trump’s feelings are just feelings if they don’t have facts, right? And we haven’t had facts really laid out for us here.

And it’s probably also probably not the best justification for leading the country into a war to state the obvious. And if you think the Trump administration’s reasons for starting this war are confusing, just wait until you hear their explanations for how it’s supposed to end.