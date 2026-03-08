President Donald Trump is vowing to block all other legislation until the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act passes the Senate — his hardest push yet for a controversial bill which, among other things, would require strict voter ID in order to cast a ballot.

In a Sunday morning post to Truth Social, Trump — while lauding pro-MAGA activist Scott Pressler’s appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend — threatened to use the talking filibuster (which would require Democrats to speak continuously on the floor in order to delay a vote) to push the legislation through.

“Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS,” Trump wrote. “It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL.”

Proponents of the bill argue, as Trump did, that voter ID laws are widely popular with Americans. But critics argue the ID requirements in the SAVE act are far more restrictive than many Americans realize, and its passage would lead to wide disenfranchisement.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has committed to maintaining a 60-vote threshold and has said that he cannot even get a simple majority of 50 to agree upon the procedural tactic required to move forward.

