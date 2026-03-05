Trump Floats Firing Kristi Noem in Fuming Call With GOP Allies After Bruising Hearings: Report

President Donald Trump privately asked Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill whether he should fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after bruising congressional hearings, multiple GOP figures who spoke with the president told Punchbowl News on Thursday.

The conversations reportedly came after Noem testified before Senate and House Judiciary panels this week, where she faced hostile questioning over the administration’s immigration crackdown and a controversial government-funded advertising campaign.

Trump was allegedly angered in particular by Noem’s exchange with Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), who pressed her on whether the president had personally approved a $220 million advertising effort that prominently featured the DHS secretary. Kennedy repeatedly questioned whether Trump had personally approved the campaign.

Kennedy then warned the campaign risked putting Trump “in a terribly awkward spot.” He also grilled Noem on why the advertising contract went to a firm run by the husband of her former DHS spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin.

Noem also faced sharp criticism from Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), who has called on her to resign and threatened to slow Senate business until his questions are addressed. House Democrats repeatedly asked Noem about her relationship with senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager.

She declined to respond, dismissing the questions as “tabloid garbage.”

Republicans told Punchbowl News they are divided on whether removing Noem now would be a good thing, considering the ongoing DHS shutdown — while citing caution over a potentially difficult Senate confirmation fight likely for any successor.

