Piers Morgan Unleashes on Ben Shapiro: ‘The Guy Just Can’t Take Anyone Criticising Israel’s Govt’

Piers Morgan unleashed on Ben Shapiro in a series of social posts on Thursday, arguing that “the guy just can’t take anyone criticising Israel’s govt.”

Morgan shot back at Shapiro after the Daily Wire co-founder called him “the Jerry Springer of political television” and accused Morgan of making “a mockery of the entire industry by putting on screen whatever dregs are still willing to go on” his show.

Shapiro appeared to take particular offence at Morgan’s decision to host prominent Israel critic Dave Smith in several panel debates on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Reacting to Shapiro’s remarks in a series of X posts, Morgan wrote, “If people are curious why @benshapiro has suddenly turned on me, this may explain it… the guy just can’t take anyone criticising Israel’s govt.”

Morgan then linked to a clip of himself complaining in January that he had been “completely frozen out” by Shapiro after becoming “more critical of Israel.”

“As for ⁦@benshapiro mocking me as ‘the new Jerry Springer’, I take that as a great compliment,” continued Morgan. “Jerry was a great friend of mine, one of the most successful stars in entertainment history, and unlike ‘Comical Ali’ Ben, he believed passionately in free speech.”

Morgan and Shapiro have repeatedly clashed over the years, both online and in person, beginning with a fiery 2013 appearance on Morgan’s CNN show Piers Morgan Live.

During the appearance, which quickly became a debate between the two men over gun control, Shapiro accused Morgan of “standing on the graves of the children of Sandy Hook” – a moment which went viral on social media and catapulted Shapiro to greater conservative media fame.

A few months later, during another appearance on the show, Shapiro accused Morgan of hating America.

In 2024, after Morgan asked Shapiro whether he had “any regrets” about calling an American protester crushed by an Israeli bulldozer one of the “great idiots of history,” Shapiro replied, “Not particularly.”

“Her death was tragic, but that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t engaged in deep foolishness, that there are many members of the West who, unfortunately, do act as useful idiots for terror groups,” he said. “Her death was a tragic accident. It’s tragic. That doesn’t mean that she wasn’t acting as a useful idiot on behalf of far more nefarious forces.”

