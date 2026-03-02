‘You’re Next!’ Lindsey Graham Makes Stunning Threat After Iran Strikes

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) unloaded a sharp threat against Cuba after Operation Epic Fury was unleashed against Iran over the weekend, warning, “You’re next.”

Appearing on Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy on Fox News, Graham told host Trey Gowdy that President Donald Trump must finish the job that President Ronald Reagan “failed to do.”

As he praised Trump’s moves to strike Iran and Venezuela before it, he issued a stark threat toward Cuba.

“Cuba’s next,” Graham told Gowdy. “They’re gonna fall. This communist dictatorship in Cuba, their days are numbered.”

He then loved up on Trump some more as he addressed the president directly, saying, “I have admired you. I’ve never admired you more than I do right now.”

SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: All I can say is President Trump, finish the job that President Reagan failed to do. I am a big admirer of Ronald Reagan, but I’m here to tell you that Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the gold standard for Republicans — maybe any president — when it comes to foreign policy. Maduro, everybody talked about him. Well, Donald Trump’s got him in jail. Cuba’s next. They’re gonna fall. This communist dictatorship in Cuba, their days are numbered. The Iranian regime, the mothership of international terrorism, is about to collapse. The captain of the ship, the ayatollah, is stone cold dead. All those people around him that helped him perpetuate this terrorism, they’re on the run or they’re dead. Finish the job. We’ve lost three Americans. God bless those Americans who sacrificed for their country. They died in a noble cause. The worst thing that could happen to a military unit is to ask them to sacrifice and not finish the job. President Trump is gonna finish the job that no other president was willing to do. He took Maduro down. The mothership of terrorism is sinking. The captain is dead. Better days lie ahead. President Trump, I have admired you. I’ve never admired you more than I do right now.

Graham has made similar threats against Cuba before, telling reporters aboard Air Force One in January, “You just wait for Cuba. Cuba is a communist dictatorship that’s killed priests and nuns, they’ve preyed on their own people—their days are numbered.”

On Friday, the day before the Iran strikes, Trump floated the idea of a U.S. “friendly takeover” of Cuba to reporters outside the White House.

“They don’t have anything right now, but they’re talking with us, and maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba,” Trump said. “We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba after many, many years.”

He added: “We’ve had a lot of years of dealing with you. I’ve been hearing about Cuba since I’m a little boy, but they’re in big trouble, and we could — well, something good. I think very positive for the people that were expelled, or worse, from Cuba, that live here. You know, we have people living here that want to go back to Cuba, and they’re very happy with what’s going on.”

