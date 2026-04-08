Fox Host Accuses Trump of ‘Fantastical Thinking’ on Iran

Fox Business host Gerard Baker had pointed words for President Donald Trump after the president struck a hopeful note about the situation in the Middle East.

Trump spent some of Wednesday taking a victory lap after coming to terms with Iran on a two-week ceasefire, though the U.S. and Iran are publicly at odds on some key points. Most notably, Iran said the ceasefire includes the cessation of Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, though the U.S. disputes this. In response, Iran is continuing to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday morning, the president posted on Truth Social that the U.S. “will work closely with Iran”:

The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Baker, who has supported the war from the beginning, expressed discontent at Trump’s remarks, tweeting:

This sort of fantastical thinking probably offers the clearest answer to the question: “Who won?” If you have to pretend that the US and a new Iran are now partners for peace and prosperity, you can’t think the actual outcome is a satisfactory one.

Hours before Trump’s ceasefire announcement on Tuesday, the president fired off an unhinged post threatening the Iranians with destruction.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

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