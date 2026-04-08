‘It’s My Show, Pal!’ Chris Cuomo Gives Bill O’Reilly an Earful for Telling Him, ‘Keep Quiet!’

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo had strong words for Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday as the two traded blows over the extent of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

O’Reilly joined Cuomo to discuss President Donald Trump’s Tuesday announcement that he had agreed to a two-week pause of hostilities with Iran and how negotiations between the two countries might play out.

The host asked O’Reilly about comments made by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a press conference on Wednesday, where the secretary claimed the U.S. knew the full extent of Iran’s uranium enrichment, leading to a heated exchange between the two as Cuomo argued that both Hegseth and O’Reilly had overestimated U.S. knowledge of the program.

Read their exchange below:

CUOMO: Hegseth saying we know exactly what they have. Israel doesn’t say they know exactly what they have. Obviously, there was a miscalculation during the initial campaign last summer, and the assessments were grossly exaggerated, if not outright deceptive, but they haven’t had any real monitoring in 5 years.

O’RIELLY: No, but the director, Rafael Grossi, on March 22nd of this year, made it very clear that he believes the enriched uranium in Iran stands at 60%. So, why would you say that? He would say it be–

CUOMO: Well, that’s not exactly what he said. He said they have 60–

O’RIELLY: You want me, alright, I’ve got the quote right here.

CUOMO: Yeah, me too. Yeah, me too. What’d you think? I’m just going to let you take it out of context? like you did on your show last night? Not here. Here we’re going to give you the context. The context is–

O’RIELLY: No, I didn’t take it out of context on my show.

CUOMO: Yeah, you did.

O’RIELLY: No, you said–

CUOMO: Yeah, you did.

O’RIELLY: You said, quote, we don’t know what nuclear capabilities were. Grossi knows. Grossi knows.

CUOMO: No, he doesn’t.

O’RIELLY: So, who’s we?

CUOMO: No, he doesn’t. No, he doesn’t.

O’RIELLY: Oh, he doesn’t.

CUOMO: Here’s what he said. He said that they have 60% enriched uranium. Why? Because Iran said they were going to do it after what they said was Irael hittign on of their enrichment facilities. They were never able to go in and verify it. “The weeks away idea, says Grossi, was a hypothetical that could be enriched further. However, he says, that is only one step in building a usable nuclear weapon that could take additional complex steps that could take months or even years.

O’RIELLY: Alright, look–

CUOMO: That’s the context, okay?

O’RIELLY: You can believe what you want to believe but–

CUOMO: No no no no–

O’RIELLY: –I’m believing his words.

CUOMO: Just say I’m corrected. Let’s move on. And let’s move on, there’s more to talk about.

O’RIELLY: I’m not going to say that because it wouldn’t be true. You made the mistake, and this is the quote.

CUOMO: No, I did not make a mistake. Yeah, go ahead.

O’RIELLY: Keep quiet for a second.

CUOMO: No, it’s my show, pal. If you don’t like it, you can go.

O’RIELLY: You don’t want me to read the quote–

CUOMO: Alright, go ahead. Read it.

O’RIELLY: –because it’s going to make you look foolish.

CUOMO: Read it. Read it. And don’t point. Be a man. Don’t be a big mouth. Read it.