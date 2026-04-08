Senator Says GOP Silence on Trump’s ‘Genocide’ Post Shows ‘Just How Bankrupt the Republican Party Has Become’ 

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) ripped his Republican colleagues on Wednesday night, noting their silence in response to a social media post by President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday morning, the president threatened Iran on Truth Social, writing, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Hours later, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire, the details of which the parties do not agree on.

Van Hollen, a staunch opponent of the war since it began on Feb. 28, appeared on MS NOW on Wednesday, where he slammed the GOP’s muted response to the post.

“It says something about just how bankrupt the Republican Party has become under Donald Trump, that none of them said a peep,” the senator said. “And so the reality is, the only thing and the only thing they care about is not the fact that the president of the United States threatened massive war crimes and genocide. The only thing they care about is their own elections.”

There was one Republican senator who spoke out publicly against Trump.

“The President’s threat that ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ cannot be excused away as an attempt to gain leverage in negotiations with Iran,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) tweeted.

Van Hollen added that congressional Republicans must fear their constituents more than they fear the president.

“But they have to understand and be more afraid of their constituents than they are of Donald Trump,” he said. “This has been an issue all along. You would think when it came to the president threatening to commit genocide that they would wake up and at least say, ‘This is outrageous.’ But again, the only thing that drives these guys is polls and the American people’s sentiment and whether they think they’re gonna win.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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