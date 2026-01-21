Trump-Greenland Deals Reportedly Includes U.S. ‘Sovereignty Over Small Pockets’ of Territory

NATO released a statement on Wednesday shortly after President Donald Trump announced he and NATO Secretary Secretary General Mark Rutte had “formed’ a “framework” of a deal on Greenland. The NATO statement came amid new reporting from the New York Times that deal may include the U.S. being given “sovereignty over small pockets” of land in Greenland.

Trump has recently vowed to acquire Greenland from NATO ally Denmark, including by using military force if necessary.

NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart released a statement saying, “The Secretary General had a very productive meeting with President Trump during which they discussed the critical significance of security in the Arctic region to all Allies, including the United States.”

“Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the President referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies. Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold – economically or militarily in Greenland,” concluded Hart’s statement.

Trump refused to offer any specifics of the deal when pressed by CNBC’s Joe Kernen in an interview shortly after the announcement, but said the deal would be “forever” and confirmed he was dropping the threat of additional tariffs on Europe.

The Times reported NATO members “discussed a compromise in which Denmark would give the United States sovereignty over small pockets of Greenlandic land where the United States could build military bases, according to three senior officials familiar with the discussion.”

The Times added the idea came from Rutte, a former prime minister of the Netherlands who is seen as being close to Trump. “The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter, and they said the idea was one Mr. Rutte had been pursuing. Two of the officials, who attended the meeting, compared it to the United Kingdom’s bases in Cyprus, which are regarded as British territory,” added the report.

