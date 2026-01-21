Trump Says He Hammered Out ‘Complex’ Greenland Deal with NATO: ‘This Is Forever’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump said he worked out a “complex” long-term deal for the U.S. to acquire Greenland with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

Trump shared that the two formed some kind of an agreement during an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen that happened about an hour after the president posted on social media that he had the “framework” for a “future deal” on Greenland in place.

“We have the concept of a deal. I think it’s going to be a very good deal for the United States [and] also for them, and we’re going to work together with something to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland,” Trump said, “It has to do with the security — great security, strong security, and other things.”

Kernen asked Trump if it was a deal to own Greenland or something else.

“It’s a little bit complex,” Trump told him, “but we’ll explain it down the line.”

He then complimented Rutte for being a “strong leader” and said he assumed the secretary general had discussed the deal with Denmark. Rutte is a former prime minister of the Netherlands.

“The Secretary General of NATO and I and some other people were talking, and it’s a kind of a deal that I wanted to be able to make,” Trump said.

Kernen then asked him if it was a long-term deal. Trump said it was — and took a jab at ex-President Barack Obama at the same time.

“Forever. It’ll be forever,” Trump said about the deal. “That’s better than the Obama deal with the famous Iran nuclear deal, with a nine-year deal. No, this is forever. This is long-term.”

The commander-in-chief confirmed the tariffs he threatened to slap eight European nations with would not go into effect on February 1, now that a deal is in the works.

His interview with Kernen comes after a busy day for Trump in Davos, Switzerland, where he gave a speech at the World Economic Forum a few hours earlier. Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland during the speech, but said he did not plan on using the U.S. military to take it.

Watch above via CNBC.

