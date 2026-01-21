BREAKING: House Committee Votes to Hold Bill and Hillary Clinton In Contempt of Congress

The House Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to hold former President Bill Clinton and his wife, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in contempt of Congress for refusing depositions tied to the committee’s investigation into dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Wednesday’s vote to advance the resolution against Bill Clinton was 34-8 and it was 28-15 against Hillary Clinton, The Hill reported.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported the resolutions “will now go to the House for a full contempt of Congress vote.” The Justice Department would then decide whether to prosecute the Clintons if the House votes to refer them for contempt.

A conviction can lead to a one-year prison term and a $100,000 fine.

BREAKING: Per colleague @ChadPergram, the House Oversight Committee has just voted to hold former President Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress for ignoring a committee subpoena to give a deposition re: the Epstein investigation. Vote was 34-8 w/ two present. 9 Dems voted w/… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 21, 2026

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said he was “very happy” the resolution received votes from Republicans and Democrats.

“This shows that no one’s above the law,” Comer said.

He added he was “very proud” of the Democrats who voted in favor of it.

On the Bill Clinton vote, those Democrats were: Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Emily Randall (D-WA), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

For Hillary Clinton, Lee, Tlaib and Stansbury were the three Democrats who voted in favor of it.

Fox News had more details on what led to the vote:

Republicans on the committee contend that by not appearing before lawmakers, the Clintons impeded congressional investigations into Epstein and his activities. Bill and Hillary Clinton originally received subpoenas to appear before lawmakers on Oct. 14 and Oct. 9, 2025, respectively, to answer questions on Epstein’s dealings, but even after working with the committee to reschedule, they did not appear for questioning. An attorney for the Clintons wrote to the committee, calling the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable” and claiming they lacked a connection to a legislative purpose.

The Clintons told Comer he could come to New York to interview them himself. He rejected the offer, which he said was ‘”insulting.”

Wednesday’s vote came after the news House lawmakers will finally get a chance to question Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s former girlfriend and “madam” — during a congressional panel next month.

