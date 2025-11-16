Trump Has No Problem With Tucker Carlson Interviewing Nick Fuentes: ‘Get the Word Out’

President Donald Trump said he did not have a problem with Tucker Carlson interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes because it was important to “get the word out” and let the “people” make up their minds.

Trump spoke to reporters from the tarmac Sunday evening before returning to the White House from West Palm Beach, FL.

One reporter asked in light of the interview, “What role do you think Tucker Carlson should play in the Republican Party and the conservative movement?”

“Well, I found him to be good,” Trump said of Carlson. “I mean, he said good things about me over the years. He’s — I think he’s good. We’ve had some good interviews. I did an interview with him, we were at 300 million hits.”

Trump continued:

We’ve had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson, but you can’t tell him who to interview. I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out. Let him. You know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.

The president was then asked about having dinner with Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in 2022 and “What role [Fuentes] should play in the conservative movement.”

Trump said he “didn’t know” Fuentes was coming and that he ended up being the guest of Kanye West.

“I didn’t know Nick at the time… he came along, with a few other people. [West] brought a few people with him. Uh, meeting people, talking to people, for somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do,” Trump said. “You know, people are controversial.”

He then quipped: “Some are, some aren’t. I’m not controversial.”

Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, including saying “I love Hitler.”

