‘You Are the Worst!’ Trump Fumes at Bloomberg Reporter for Interrupting Answer on Tucker Carlson

President Donald Trump was not thrilled with a journalist who interrupted him while he talked to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday evening, with the president telling her she is “the worst” before he asked whether she worked for Bloomberg.

The reporter Trump fumed at may have been Jennifer Jacobs, who is a former Bloomberg reporter who is now a senior White House reporter for CBS News. Trump was answering a question on Tucker Carlson interviewing Nick Fuentes when the reporter started to ask him a different question on Fuentes; the president paused, looked at her with an irritated look on his face, and quickly ripped her.

“Will you let me finish my statement?” Trump said. “You are the worst — you’re with Bloomberg, right? You are the worst, I don’t even know why they have you.”

Trump then resumed his answer on the recent Carlson-Fuentes interview. The president said he did not have an issue Carlson talking to the white nationalist influencer, because people can decide for themselves what they think of the conversation.

“If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes — I don’t know much about him — but if he wants to do it, get the word out,” Trump said. “Let him. You know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.”

Trump, a moment later, was asked about having dinner with Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. The president said he had no idea Fuentes was coming and that he was a guest of Kanye West.

“I didn’t know Nick at the time… he came along, with a few other people. [West] brought a few people with him. Uh, meeting people, talking to people, for somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do,” Trump said. “You know, people are controversial.”

He then quipped: “Some are, some aren’t. I’m not controversial.”

Watch above, via Fox News.