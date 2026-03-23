‘Make This One for Jesus!’ Trump Tells Republicans to Pass Voter ID Bill for God

President Donald Trump asked Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act “for Jesus” on Monday.

“So I’m tying Homeland Security into voter identification — with picture and proof of citizenship — in order to vote. And those two items are the most important thing having to do with Homeland Security, so it should be part of the Homeland Security bill,” argued Trump at a Monday afternoon event in Memphis. “And I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus, okay? Make this one for Jesus! That’s what I tell them. That would be a damn good thing. The most important part of Homeland Security is voter ID and proof of citizenship. Nobody can vote on Homeland Security without voter ID or proof of citizenship, and you can’t have Homeland Security without voter ID or proof of citizenship. So we’re tying them together.”

Punchbowl News reported on Monday that Trump had rejected a potential deal between Senate Republicans and Democrats to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security during a Sunday meeting with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), insisting that Congress must pass a DHS funding bill that includes money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans to present documentary proof of citizenship and a photo ID when they register to vote.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people – UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children,” declared Trump in a Sunday evening Truth Social post. “Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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