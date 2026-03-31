Trump Says His Presidential Library Is ‘Gonna Be Most Likely a Hotel’

President Donald Trump said his eventual presidential library will “most likely” double as a hotel.

On Monday, Eric Trump posted a video of a rendering of his father’s presidential library. The structure depicted, which is seen towering over Miami, bears a striking resemblance to One World Trade Center in New York. If built to scale, the building’s square footage would dwarf every other presidential library’s.

“The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here,” Eric Trump wrote. “Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today.”

The president took questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, shortly after signing an executive order regarding mail-in voting, over which he lacks authority.

“Your son Eric posted a photo of what will be the Trump presidential library,” Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy told the president. “It’s a huge skyscraper. Is that all a library? What else is going in there?”

“It’s a museum or a library,” Trump responded. “But I wouldn’t start it until I’m out of office. I don’t believe in building libraries or museums.”

Trump went on to criticize former President Barack Obama’s presidential library, stating that it is a “very unattrative building” that is “in not a good location” in Chicago.

“Will people live there?” Doocy asked.

“No, it’s gonna be most likely a hotel,” the president and real estate magnate answered. “The concept, could be office but it’s most likely gonna be a hotel with a beautiful building underneath and a 747 Air Force One in the lobby, which is going to be trick.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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