Trump, in Speech on Drug Prices, Roasts His ‘Seriously Overweight’ Friend Who Got ‘The Fat Shot’

President Donald Trump roasted his “seriously overweight” friend who got “the fat shot” during an aside in remarks about price controls his administration intends to put on drugs on Monday morning.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump announced that he intended to sign an executive order to reduce the prices of Americans’ medications, writing that he would “be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY.”

On Monday, Trump told an anecdote about his obese friend’s experience with “the fat shot” to illustrate his point:

So what’s been happening is we’ve been subsidizing other countries throughout the world, not just in Europe, throughout the world. European Union was the most difficult, from what I understand. I mean, I’ll tell you a story. A friend of mine who’s a businessman, very, very very top guy. Most of you would have heard of him, a highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight, and he takes the fat, the fat shot drug. And he called me up, and he said, “President,” he used to call me Donald, now he calls me president, so that’s nice respect. But he’s a rough guy, smart guy. Very successful, very rich. I wouldn’t even know how we would know this, because he’s got comments. “President, could I ask you a question?” “What?” “I’m in London, and I just paid for this damn fat drug I take.” I said, “it’s not working.” He said, he said, “I just paid $88, and in New York I pay $1,300. What the hell is going on?” He said, “So I checked. And it’s the same box, made in the same plant, by the same company. It’s the identical pill that I buy in New York. And here I’m paying $88 in London. In New York, I’m paying $1,300.” Now, this is a great businessman so, but he’s not familiar with this crazy situation that we have. But he was stunned. But it was just one of those stories. And I brought it up with the drug companies, represented by somebody who’s very, very smart, good person too. And we argued about it for about half hour. And then finally he just said, because they can’t justify it, he just said, “Look, you got me.”

Watch above via Fox News.