‘Class-A Scumbag’: Fox’s Mark Levin Fires Back as Piers Morgan Feud Heats Up

Conservative commentator Mark Levin unleashed on Piers Morgan on Friday, one day after Morgan attacked the Fox News host in a five-minute monologue uploaded to his YouTube channel.

“Mark Levin is a little-known American broadcaster with a Sunday night graveyard slot on cable news. Very few people watched Mark Levin and before the Iran war began, very few people knew Mark Levin at all. He first came to my attention because of his extraordinary social media outburst about many of the people I happened to be interviewing,” declared Morgan in his video dedicated to Levin.

He went on to characterize the former Reagan administration official as “the president’s Sunday night armchair attack dog barking fury at anyone who criticizes the president,” arguing that “In return, the president has tried to boost his flagging ratings.”

Levin fired back in a no-holds-barred Friday morning tweet. It read:

WASHED UP PODCASTER CLOWN, PIERS MORGAN

Piers Morgan is a washed up, failed journalist, who’s ridiculed in his home country because he humiliated himself as a tabloid thug for years. Journalistic ethics was not his thing. He was dumped, and for good reason. A colossal collapse. Morgan is just another in a long line of disgruntled throwaways who’ve taken to the Internet for their grifting. Having tried other mediums, and failed again and again, he’s left with a podcast, and the business model calls for him to be as much as a scumbag as possible. A perfect fit Morgan, a Class-A scumbag.

I understand why Morgan feels the need to try to belittle me, which is par for the course with these has-beens and sleazeballs. A Sunday show on Fox, he says. Of course, I was recruited to do the Sunday show, which was then expanded to include a Saturday show given the consistently high ratings. That’s in addition to one of the largest radio shows in America and #1 top selling books. I respect my audience and treat my listeners and viewers as the intelligent people they are. But none of that matters since Morgan, like the rest of these lunatics, is about character assassination not facts and not truth. And they treat their audiences with contempt, disrespect, and constant manipulation, which is why so many of these hucksters look increasingly overseas for an audience. Of course, Morgan doesn’t have any show on television. Nobody is recruiting him to do anything significant. He’s not even good enough for a 1 AM show on CNN or MS NOW. He cannot contain his jealousy and nitwittery.

Morgan has carved out a new role for himself, as an older Nick Fuentes-type, but with a British accent. There’s nothing smart, thoughtful, knowledgeable, or compelling about the aging narcissist. Just another psycho-loser begging for attention. And there’s a reason he loads up his podcast with guests — he’s an empty vessel. Beyond rubberneckers, bots, and foreign audiences, he can’t draw a real audience on his own. Does anybody remember anything he spewed that is important or profound, or mattered to anyone? Jerry Springer had more substance and class.

I understand Morgan’s frustrated. Life is passing him by. Time is running out. He has nothing to show for his decades of insults, blather, and self-aggrandizement. He’s emotionally unraveling, lashing out in every direction, like a petulant child, panicking and scratching feverishly for more attention. Whatever it takes. But Morgan and his ilk have paid a price, as most grifters eventually do. Nobody serious takes them seriously, including and especially the President. And Morgan’s career is at a dead-end. Look at this guy, a truly pathetic and hopeless clown. No circumspection or course change. And he will only get worse. It’s bad enough, of course, that jerks like him are giving aid and comfort to the enemy with their ceaseless attacks on the Commander-in-Chief and the mission of our great military. Morgan acts like he wants us to lose, so he can beat his sunken chest about how right he was and how relevant he is. The lunacy of a vain and irrelevant carnival barker.

Meanwhile, thanks to our President and military, and our ally Israel and its Prime Minister, for courageously and brilliantly taking on the Iranian-Nazi regime and eliminating the grave threat our country and the rest of the world faced from it. And despite what the demagogues and propagandists like Morgan burp, the President made his decision. The right decision. He was not manipulated by anyone. He is his own man, unlike Morgan.