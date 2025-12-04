JUST IN: NY Times Sues Pentagon Over Pete Hegseth’s Press Access Rules

The New York Times has announced it is suing the Pentagon, accusing the Department of Defense of engineering an “unprecedented” purge of traditional reporters in favor of pro-Trump digital influencers.

The lawsuit, to be filed in Washington, D.C., names the department, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and chief spokesman Sean Parnell, and asks a federal judge to strike down new access rules imposed in October.

Beat reporters refused to sign the policy and instead surrendered their passes in a mass act of protest – including journalists from conservative-leaning networks like Fox News and Newsmax.

“The policy is an attempt to exert control over reporting the government dislikes, in violation of a free press’ right to seek information under their First and Fifth Amendment rights protected by the Constitution,” Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said on Thursday.

He added: “The Times intends to vigorously defend against the violation of these rights, just as we have long done throughout administrations opposed to scrutiny and accountability.”

Hegseth previously brushed off criticism of his policies, insisting the curbs are rooted in national security. But media groups say the episode fits a broader pattern of the Pentagon embracing culture-war influencers while veteran correspondents wait outside the building.

Earlier this week, dozens of pro-Trump creators, including MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer, and former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz were ushered through an orientation billed as the “new Pentagon press corps,” despite little experience covering defense policy.

Those who refused to sign the new rules have been mocked as having “chosen to self-deport” and “will not be missed,” Parnell claimed.

The Pentagon Press Association told CNN it is “encouraged” by The Times’ move, calling it a necessary defense of press freedom.