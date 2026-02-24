Republicans Applaud Trump’s Whopper About Gas Prices in State of the Union Speech

Republicans cheered President Donald Trump after he wildly understated the price of gasoline during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Trump began his highly anticipated speech by claiming the country is doing great despite having “inherited a nation in crisis.” At one point, the president said that the price of gasoline is under $2.30 in most states.

“The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country,” Trump claimed, even though that is also not true. “But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years.”

Trump then claimed, “Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor, it was, quite honestly, a disaster, is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places $1.99 a gallon. And when I visited the great state of Iowa just a few weeks ago, I even saw $1.85 a gallon for gasoline.”

As Trump spoke, Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) stood and applauded as other Republicans in the chamber followed suit.

But according to AAA, as of Feb. 24, no state has an average gasoline price below $2.30 a gallon. The national average is $2.951 for a gallon of regular gasoline. Ten states have an average price of between $2.374 and $2.593. One of those states is Iowa, which Trump mentioned. The other 40 have higher prices than those found in that range, on average.

Trump has repeatedly made false claims about gas prices. In August, he alleged that gas in the south was under $2 a gallon.

