Trump Pick Confronted at Hearing For Trashing Contraception as ‘Disrespectful to Life’

Trump Surgeon General nominee Casey Means was confronted by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) over comments trashing contraception as “disrespectful to life” and other remarks critical of the medication.

In the past, Means has criticized the dispensing of contraceptives “like candy” and hyped the risks of the pill, as well as repeated several variations on the “disrespect of life” theme.

Means faced a confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. The controversial nominee faced several contentious exchanges, including with Sen. Murray.

When asked about her comments, Means claimed they were “out of context” and sidestepped the questions:

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Thank you Dr. Means for being here. Let me start with this. You called birth control pills, and I’m going to quote, “a disrespect of life.”.

And you said Americans, quote, “use birth control pills like candy.”.

You also claimed, contrary to established science, that hormonal birth control has, quote “horrifying health risks for women.”.

Now, here are the facts. There are 18 FDA approved contraceptive methods hormonal and non-hormonal and there are decades decades of evidence showing that every one of these birth control methods is Safe and effective.

So I wanted to ask you help me understand should women trust the FDA, which approved all 18 methods of birth control after a very rigorous look at the evidence?

Or should they trust your statement that there are horrifying health risks to birth control which contradicts that evidence?

CASEY MEANS: Thank You senator Murray for your question. I’m curious if you’re aware of what the side effects of hormonal contraception are.

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): I’m curious if you are with the FDA that went through all of these and rigorously looked at them, or as Surgeon General, if you’re going to tell the truth to the American people.

CASEY MEANS: I absolutely believe these medications should be accessible to all women.

And also, all medications have risks and benefits, and in our current medical climate with the burden on doctors, we do not have, doctors do not enough time for thorough informed consent conversations.

Some of the horrifying side effects of birth control that I have mentioned include blood clots and stroke risks in women who have clotting disorders, who are smokers, who have obesity–.

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): So as a general–.

CASEY MEANS: No it’s not general. I’m speaking, I’m very careful with my words and when I say those comments, which are taken out of comment, out of context, I’m talking about particular women that can be hurt if there is not informed consent about their medical history, their lifestyle exposures, and their family history.

I want those women, and I know you do too, to be able to have a thorough conversation with their doctor and know whether they are at higher risk for side effects when prescribed.

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): Saying that is one thing but saying on you know different shows that birth control pills are a disrespect of life is very different.

CASEY MEANS: I believe, I am passionate about women’s health, and I think it is disrespectful to women–.

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): Saying that people use birth controls like candy is very different than what you just said.

CASEY MEANS: We prescribe a huge amount of hormonal contraceptive, and I do not believe most of those conversations have informed consent because of the pressures that doctors are under because of our broken healthcare system.

I want what’s best for women, as do you, and I want every woman who could be at risk.

(CROSSTALK)

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): I just have 2 minutes left and I have other questions. Let me move on.