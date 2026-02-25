Trump Drops Wild Attack On Democrats With ‘Bulging, Bloodshot Eyes’: ‘They Should be Institutionalized’

President Donald Trump took to social media on Wednesday and blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for heckling during his State of the Union address the night before.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” Trump wrote, adding:

When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible. They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it. They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Omar yelled out while Trump was defending his mass deportations and accusing Democrats of protecting illegal immigrants over American citizens. She yelled, “You are killing people!” Later she also shouted, “That’s a lie! You’re a liar,” as Trump raged about fraud in her state.

Trump has long targeted Reps. Omar and Tlaib with bombastic attacks, in an apparent attempt to raise their national profiles and use them as foils.

Omar told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that she had no regrets about pushing back against Trump’s rhetoric.

