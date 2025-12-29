Trump Promises to ‘Immediately’ Attack Iran if It Restarts Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump vowed to “knock down” Iran if the country tried to rebuild its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during a bilateral press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Trump and Netanyahu took questions from the press at Mar-a-Lago ahead of a meeting on rebuilding Gaza and peace in the Middle East more broadly.

Trump praised Netanyahu at one point during the presser, saying, “He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s taken Israel through a very dangerous period of trauma. Israel, with other people, might not exist right now, if you want to know the truth. That’s a pretty big statement, but it’s true. I feel that if you had the wrong Prime Minister, Israel right now would not exist, because they were met with a force the likes of which very few countries could have handled.”

“And we worked together, and we were extremely victorious, to put it mildly. Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening. I heard Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal, that’s much smarter. You know, they could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them, and they decided not to make the deal. They wish they made that deal. So I think, again, they should make a deal. They want to make a deal, but sometimes that doesn’t happen. Yeah, please,” Trump said before taking more questions.

“Mr. Trump, would you support the overthrow of the Iranian regime?” asked a reporter.

“I’m not going to talk about overthrow of a regime. They’ve got a lot of problems. They’re in—they have tremendous inflation. Their economy is busted. The economy is no good. And I know that people aren’t so happy. But don’t forget, every time they have a riot or somebody forms a group, little or big, they start shooting people. You know, they kill people, and the people tend to—I’ve watched this for years. There’s tremendous discontent. They form 100,000, 200,000 people. All of a sudden, people start getting shot, and that group disbands pretty quickly. So I’ve watched it for years. They’re vicious, vicious people,” Trump replied.

“Mr. President, will you support an attack—an Israeli attack on Iran—if Iran will not have a deal? If Iran will continue with their ballistic missiles and also nuclear weapons?” asked another reporter.

“If they will continue with the missiles, yes. The nuclear, fast, okay? One will be yes, absolutely. The other was—we’ll do it immediately,” Trump replied.

