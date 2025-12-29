X Marks the Spat: The Top 5 Scrappiest Social Media Feuds of 2025
2025 wasn’t short on chaos. Rather, it was a year of seemingly nonstop social media brawls. Presidents, billionaires, lawmakers, and media figures took their fights public, trading insults, screenshots, and all-caps rants. Here are the five scrappiest social media feuds of the year:
5. All Newsom, All the Time
Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) notorious press office account spent 2025 repeatedly trolling Republicans, doing so in a style that unmistakably mimicked President Donald Trump’s own social media playbook. From all-caps posts to meme-heavy graphics and personal taunts, @GovPressOffice leaned into provocation this year. Trump, in turn, fired back plenty of times on Truth Social, branding Newsom “Newscum” and “incompetent” for his handling of June protests against mass deportations in Los Angeles.
4. Trouble Looms for MTG
The feud between Trump ally Laura Loomer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) escalated in August when Loomer accused Greene of hypocrisy in her criticism of Israel, writing on X that Greene had “constantly asked me to introduce her to JEWISH DONORS” and was “triggered” after being “iced out by the White House.” Greene responded by posting a screenshot showing Loomer had blocked her, calling her “a coward” while accusing Loomer of routinely lying about fellow Republicans. Loomer went on to accuse Greene of cheating on her former husband. The fight resurfaced in November, when Loomer attempted to take credit for Greene’s shock resignation, writing “LOOMERED” on X.
3. Massie Hysteria
President Trump and fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have been unlikely sparring partners in 2025, with the the congressman slamming the president on just about everything — from his rhetoric and fiscal policy, to foreign policy and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump singled out Massie in a Christmas Day Truth Social rant, branding him a “lowlife Republican,” “a Weak and Pathetic RINO,” and lumping him in with figures tied to Epstein. This year, Massie has consistently accused Trump of deflecting blame over his involvement with the convicted sex trafficker, even teaming up with Rep. Greene and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to demand the full release of the Epstein files. His social media presence reflects that focus, continuing to brutally call out Attorney General Pam Bondi and the president over missing the December 19 full release deadline.
2. Levin’s Tuck and Roil
The feud between Fox’s Mark Levin and his former colleague Tucker Carlson exploded into open warfare in 2025, fueled by sharp ideological splits over Israel and U.S. foreign policy. In June, after Carlson argued that Levin was exaggerating Iran’s nuclear threat to pressure the Trump administration toward a regime-change war, the Fox host accused Carlson of “leaking to and planting stories with his media pals,” adding that “a desperate man does desperate things,” and branding him “Chatsworth Qatarlson” on X. The fight escalated again in November after Carlson invited Levin to debate at a Turning Point USA event. Levin read their texts on air, calling Carlson a “little bastard,” a “Nazi promoter,” and “the modern-day David Duke,” while Carlson shot back that Levin was “a coward” afraid to defend his views.
1. Musk-See Entertainment
The most influential social media feud of the year goes to President Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, as their once-friendly relationship devolved online. Musk was welcomed into Trump’s orbit post-inauguration, advising the administration on technology and heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he positioned himself as eager to slash bureaucracy. But in June, Musk torched Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ as a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK,” accused him of covering up the Epstein files in July, and even went as far as to flirt with impeachment talk on X. Trump told reporters in July that “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” and reportedly considered yanking federal contracts from his companies. Musk later admitted some attacks “went too far,” but by then, their alliance seemed too far gone.
