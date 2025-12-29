X Marks the Spat: The Top 5 Scrappiest Social Media Feuds of 2025

2025 wasn’t short on chaos. Rather, it was a year of seemingly nonstop social media brawls. Presidents, billionaires, lawmakers, and media figures took their fights public, trading insults, screenshots, and all-caps rants. Here are the five scrappiest social media feuds of the year:

5. All Newsom, All the Time

Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) notorious press office account spent 2025 repeatedly trolling Republicans, doing so in a style that unmistakably mimicked President Donald Trump’s own social media playbook. From all-caps posts to meme-heavy graphics and personal taunts, @GovPressOffice leaned into provocation this year. Trump, in turn, fired back plenty of times on Truth Social, branding Newsom “Newscum” and “incompetent” for his handling of June protests against mass deportations in Los Angeles.

WHEN I SAID THAT DONALD TRUMP GOT SCHLONGED BY JOE BIDEN, IT MEANT GOT BEATEN BADLY. THE MEDIA KNOWS THIS. OFTEN USED WORD IN POLITICS! — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 23, 2025

TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” pic.twitter.com/u8o6dSsIhW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025

4. Trouble Looms for MTG

The feud between Trump ally Laura Loomer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) escalated in August when Loomer accused Greene of hypocrisy in her criticism of Israel, writing on X that Greene had “constantly asked me to introduce her to JEWISH DONORS” and was “triggered” after being “iced out by the White House.” Greene responded by posting a screenshot showing Loomer had blocked her, calling her “a coward” while accusing Loomer of routinely lying about fellow Republicans. Loomer went on to accuse Greene of cheating on her former husband. The fight resurfaced in November, when Loomer attempted to take credit for Greene’s shock resignation, writing “LOOMERED” on X.

😂😂😂 of course, what a coward. I looked her up after I heard she attacked Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg, who risked his own life to heroically save his military brothers from a suicide bomber. What was Hero Florent Groberg’s Loomer crime? Nothing. He spoke at a… pic.twitter.com/alxxuyjAft — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 11, 2025

Here is the evidence she cheated on her husband. It is said that excessive steroid use in women makes women develop a form of increased sex drive. @mtgreenee claims to be a Christian but she cheats and lies to get what she wants. She wears a cross around her neck as she cheats on… pic.twitter.com/zKhdJFNNhU — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 11, 2025

LOOMERED — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 22, 2025

3. Massie Hysteria

President Trump and fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have been unlikely sparring partners in 2025, with the the congressman slamming the president on just about everything — from his rhetoric and fiscal policy, to foreign policy and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump singled out Massie in a Christmas Day Truth Social rant, branding him a “lowlife Republican,” “a Weak and Pathetic RINO,” and lumping him in with figures tied to Epstein. This year, Massie has consistently accused Trump of deflecting blame over his involvement with the convicted sex trafficker, even teaming up with Rep. Greene and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to demand the full release of the Epstein files. His social media presence reflects that focus, continuing to brutally call out Attorney General Pam Bondi and the president over missing the December 19 full release deadline.

Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President! So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun! pic.twitter.com/81obgnur30 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 25, 2025

Trump is blaming me for a bill he eventually signed, while defending his banker friends, Bill Clinton, and “innocent” visitors to rape island. Meanwhile Bondi is working fervently to redact, omit, and delete Epstein files she is legally required to release under our bill. https://t.co/aCtS6DQC35 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 23, 2025

Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it. pic.twitter.com/j3dvzRxLQJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 15, 2025

2. Levin’s Tuck and Roil

The feud between Fox’s Mark Levin and his former colleague Tucker Carlson exploded into open warfare in 2025, fueled by sharp ideological splits over Israel and U.S. foreign policy. In June, after Carlson argued that Levin was exaggerating Iran’s nuclear threat to pressure the Trump administration toward a regime-change war, the Fox host accused Carlson of “leaking to and planting stories with his media pals,” adding that “a desperate man does desperate things,” and branding him “Chatsworth Qatarlson” on X. The fight escalated again in November after Carlson invited Levin to debate at a Turning Point USA event. Levin read their texts on air, calling Carlson a “little bastard,” a “Nazi promoter,” and “the modern-day David Duke,” while Carlson shot back that Levin was “a coward” afraid to defend his views.

Mark Levin was at the White House today, lobbying for war with Iran. To be clear, Levin has no plans to fight in this or any other war. He’s demanding that American troops do it. We need to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, he and likeminded ideologues in Washington are… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 5, 2025

Chatsworth Qatarlson is very angry. Busy leaking to and planting stories with his media pals. Burning up his cellphone with calls to his embeds in government and his Koch-heads at the Quincy institute. A desperate man does desperate things. God bless Team America!… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 11, 2025

No doubt Qatarlson will view this as an honorhttps://t.co/AQLAjnD0Zc — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 22, 2025

1. Musk-See Entertainment

The most influential social media feud of the year goes to President Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, as their once-friendly relationship devolved online. Musk was welcomed into Trump’s orbit post-inauguration, advising the administration on technology and heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he positioned himself as eager to slash bureaucracy. But in June, Musk torched Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ as a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK,” accused him of covering up the Epstein files in July, and even went as far as to flirt with impeachment talk on X. Trump told reporters in July that “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” and reportedly considered yanking federal contracts from his companies. Musk later admitted some attacks “went too far,” but by then, their alliance seemed too far gone.