‘Why Shouldn’t You Go to Jail?’ Conservative Pundit Suggests Cost Overruns on Ballroom Could Trigger Tough Legal Questions for Trump

Anti-MAGA conservative Jonah Goldberg suggested the $1 billion taxpayers will pay to secure President Donald Trump’s new White House ballroom will raise tough legal questions for the president, like whether or not he should go to jail for the ballooning cost.

Goldberg shared his thoughts during an appearance on CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt on Tuesday.

Trump had touted the ballroom would be funded by private donations from companies like Meta and Amazon, but new legislation from Senate Republicans added $1 billion for security enhancements to the project.

Goldberg said that could be a problem for Trump, since he bashed outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for spending too much dough on the Fed building renovation.

Trump late last year said he was aiming to sue Powell because the cost was north of $4 billion — about $1.5 billion more than projected. The Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into Powell weeks later; Powell said he was being targeted as a “consequence” for not adhering to the president’s demands to lower rates. That probe was recently dropped.

“They just tried to put a guy in jail for construction overruns on the cost of the Federal Reserve building. And now he’s talking about how it’s going up to $1 billion,” Goldberg said on Tuesday. “So like, at some point, those sound bites are going to be the next segment on The Arena where they’re going to say, like, ‘Why shouldn’t you go to jail for cost overruns?’

Host Kasie Hunt found that pretty funny.

“My producers are probably working on that right now, actually,” she quipped.

Goldberg then went on to say there is a “good argument to build a new State-of-the-art Bat Cave underneath the ballroom.” But he said the problem is Trump “lied” about it, just like he “lied” about the Iran war and the operation that kidnapped Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela.

Trump has argued the ballroom must be built, especially after the latest assassination attempt against him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month.

Watch above via CNN.

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