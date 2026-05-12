Hegseth Hearing Opener Disrupted by Protester: ‘Complicit in the War Crimes!’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was yet again interrupted by a protester as he testified before the Senate on Tuesday.

Hegseth fielded questions from the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the ongoing war in Iran and the DOD’s 2027 budget request. As Hegseth gave his opening statement, a woman suddenly stood up behind him and began shouting. The nearest security guard quickly approached her as she continued shouting. In response, Hegseth simply stopped reading his statement and continued looking forward. He did not turn around to see the commotion.

The woman was then escorted out of the chamber.

“Iranian-American communities against this illegal war,” the woman said in Hegseth’s direction, “and if you approve this budget, you will be complicit in the war crimes of this administration!”

Minutes later, according to a tweet from LindellTV, another protester was escorted out of the chamber. This one, however, insisted he didn’t disrupt the hearing.

“Why am I getting arrested?” he asked the officers who placed him in a zip tie. “Getting arrested for photography? Are you serious? I didn’t even speak out at the hearing! Come on! I didn’t even speak! I didn’t even interrupt the hearing! I literally just was videoing in the hearing when this happened. You’re supposed to be getting kicked out for videoing, but yet I’m getting arrested. Why am I getting arrested?”

🚨 JUST IN: A Code Pink protester wearing a “No War on Iran” shirt was escorted out and zip-tied outside a Senate hearing where @SecWar @PeteHegseth and Chairman Dan Caine were testifying on the Pentagon’s budget request. The protester claimed he “didn’t interrupt the hearing”… pic.twitter.com/g6Qwztu7El — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) May 12, 2026

Two weeks earlier, a protester crashed Hegseth’s hearing with the Senate Armed Services committee. In that instance, the protester called the Defense Secretary a “war criminal” and insisted that he should be arrested.

Watch above via C-SPAN

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