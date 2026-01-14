President Donald Trump went on a morning Truth Social tirade, declaring that the U.S. needs to annex Greenland to boost national security and strengthen NATO.

Posting on his social media platform before 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump warned that acquiring NATO was vital, otherwise “RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL”:

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

Trump went on: “Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES.

Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

He concluded with the obligatory: “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius have both said, in recent days, that a U.S. military takeover of Greenland would be the “end of NATO.”

Acquiring Greenland, which is under the control of Denmark, has been a constant talking point for Trump since reclaiming the presidency in January 2025.

The Truth Social post comes after Greenland Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen declared that his people would “choose” Denmark over the U.S. taking control of their home.

When Trump was asked about the comment on Tuesday, the president said, “Well, that’s their problem. That’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is, don’t know anything about him, but that’s going to be a big problem for him.”