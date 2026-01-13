President Donald Trump dismissed Greenland Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen declaring that his people would “choose” Denmark over the United States taking control of their home.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Nielsen’s comment saying he’d “prefer” Greenland stay with Denmark rather than be absorbed by the U.S., something Trump has long expressed a desire for. Denmark colonized the island 300 years ago and runs some of Greenland’s affairs.

“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark,” Nielsen said in a Tuesday press conference with the prime minister of Denmark.

Trump said the declaration could end up being a “big problem” for the Greenland leader.

“Well, that’s their problem,” Trump declared on Tuesday when told about Nielsen’s remarks. “That’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is, don’t know anything about him, but that’s going to be a big problem for him.”

The president moved on to discuss ongoing protests in Iran, where thousands have reportedly been murdered. Trump urged protesters to keep going, promising “help” is on the way.

According to a UK Daily Mail report this week, Trump asked the Joint Special Operations Command to come up with an invasion plan for Greenland.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) also introduced a bill on Monday to give Trump authorization to take such steps as may be necessary to annex Greeland.

The president said last week that the U.S. needs Greenland “for defense.”

“They are going to have to view it themselves,” Trump said in reference to the citizens of Greenland’s. “I really don’t know. He was very generous to me, Marco, yesterday. You know, I wasn’t referring to Greenland at that time. But we do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense,” he told The Atlantic’s Michael Scherer.

