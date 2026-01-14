Joe Scarborough Warns ICE ‘Dragging’ Minneapolis Protesters in the Street ‘Looks’ Like ‘Putin’s Russia’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned that videos showing ICE agents “dragging” protesters in Minneapolis “looks” like a scene from “Putin’s Russia” or “what happened to the Soviet Union.”

The remarks came as Morning Joe played back clips of ICE agents arresting protesters and smashing car windows after additional federal officers were deployed to the city as unrest grows after the fatal shooting of Renee Good last week and an operational surge, part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy.

Scarborough asked his guest, New York Times columnist and former constitutional lawyer David French, to “help” him “understand” what was going on as he laid out the scene in scathing terms:

I see these people being dragged in the street, I see masked people coming up demanding papers, I see a guy sitting in a gas station parking lot and ICE officers breaking the window and then dragging him out and putting their knee on his back. I just, again, we went to law school, we practiced law. This looks like Russia! It really does. This looks like something that you would expect in Russia that protesters – this is happening to protesters, not suspected murderers are rapists – this is what America looks like in [2026] for protesters. We always looked at what happened to the Soviet Union and looked at what happened in Putin’s Russia and saw this happening to protesters. They’re being taken off the streets thinking, ‘oh my god, how could that ever happen in society?’ And I’d always ask, how could those Russian police officers do that? Well, we’ve got people lined up for this job to put masks on, to go in, to break people’s windows and drag them out of their cars, beat up American citizens, shove them to the ground and then cuff them.

