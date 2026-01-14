Even RFK Jr. Unsure How Trump Is Still Alive While Enjoying Road Diet of Junk Food and Diet Coke: ‘Pumping Himself Full of Poison’

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dunked on President Donald Trump’s appetite for McDonald’s, candy, and a near-constant Diet Coke in a candid trashing of the president’s diet as he touted Trump’s health.

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast on Tuesday, the health secretary pointed squarely at Trump when host Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, asked who in the cabinet had the most “unhinged” relationship with food.

Kennedy, fresh off the launch of his new diet guidelines, replied: “The president. You know, the interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s – and then, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks the Diet Coke at all times.”

“He has a constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is,” he added.

He continued: “[Trump] says that the only time that he eats the junk food is when he’s on the road and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road. But when he’s at Mar-a-Lago or at the White House, he’s eating really good food. So, I think you get this if you travel with him, you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person, you know, any of us have ever met.”

“But I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually. I mean, he’s got incredible health,” Kennedy concluded.

Trump is set to turn 80 in June and is already the oldest person ever sworn in as president, making his health an unavoidable backdrop to his second term. The administration has sought to project confidence in Trump’s health amid scrutiny by releasing medical updates and test results.

Last month, the White House released details of an MRI scan showing Trump to be in “excellent health,” dismissing visible bruising on his hand as a side effect of routine aspirin use.

Watch above via YouTube.