Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told Katie Miller on Tuesday that he wouldn’t trust her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, to babysit his children.

During an interview with Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Hegseth on The Katie Miller Podcast, Miller asked, “Who would you trust to babysit your kids? This can only be another member of the cabinet.”

“I mean, not your husband or Marco [Rubio],” replied Hegseth as everyone laughed. “I would trust the vice president. I mean, I’ve known Sean Duffy for years. I would trust him. I would trust Brooke Rollins or Pam [Bondi]. Tulsi [Gabbard]’s incredible.”

Asked, “Who’s most likely to call you after hours in an emergency?” Hegseth answered, “Uh, Stephen Miller.”

“One hundred percent,” weighed in the secretary of defense’s wife.

“Stephen, you know it’s true. You know it’s true,” mocked Hegseth. “There’s others on the list, but he’s on top of the mountaintop.”

During the interview, Hegseth also revealed that his comfort food was cereal and bread, that his favorite guilty pleasure TV show was The Office, and that his dream dinner party guests would be President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’d be a dinner for peace,” he said, adding that the meal would consist of steak and “Russian dressing” on salad.

Watch above via The Katie Miller Podcast.