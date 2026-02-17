President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the federal government can “fix” the giant sewage spill that has dropped 300 gallons of waste into the Potomac River — if the Democratic leaders from Washington, D.C., and the surrounding states call the president and ask him “politely.”

The president shared his terms in a post on Truth Social.

“Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., who are responsible for the massive sewage spill in the Potomac River, must get to work, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted. “If they can’t do the job, they have to call me and ask, politely, to get it fixed.”

He added: The federal government is not at all involved with what has taken place, but we can fix it. But remember, even in that case, with the Democrat Shutdown, we’ll have to bring in true Patriots to do the work because many are not working right now. These Democrat caused Disasters, both River and Shutdown, will only get worse.

Trump also called the spill an environmental hazard that was caused by the “Radical Left.” He said the mess was ironic, considering “all of their talk about carbon footprints and everything else.”

The president did not name the governors of Maryland and Virginia — Wes Moore (D) and Abigail Spanberger (D), respectively — in his post, nor did he name D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

But his post comes a day after Trump and Moore traded shots over the spill. Trump posted that the “massive Ecological Disaster” was due to “Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland.”

A rep for Moore swiped back at Trump shortly afterwards, saying his administration has “failed to act” and been “shirking its responsibility” for the past month. “Apparently the Trump administration hadn’t gotten the memo that they’re actually supposed to be in charge here,” the rep told The Baltimore Sun.

The spill happened on January 19 when a section of the Potomac Interceptor collapsed in Maryland. The Hill reported:

DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) says the interceptor carries up to 60 million gallons of wastewater daily from Virginia and Maryland to Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant on the banks of the Potomac in southwest Washington. The collapse resulted in a “significant quantity of untreated sewage” flowing into the Potomac, according to the DOEE.

Up to 40 million gallons of wastewater per day is being deposited into the Potomac, the report added.

Beyond the spill, Trump and Moore have feuded on other topics like the president floating the idea of sending troops to Baltimore — which he called a “hellhole” — last year. And Trump last week said Moore was one of two Democratic governors he was not inviting to an annual governor summit at the White House.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!