Trump Attacks ‘RINO’ Republican Governor In Bomb Throwing Social Media Post

President Donald Trump went off on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Wednesday, branding him a “RINO” — Republican In Name Only — who got it all “WRONG” when he claimed the president was only inviting Republican governors to an upcoming annual meeting.

Trump’s searing response came after the Associated Press reported the bipartisan meeting was “unraveling” on Monday. Stitt — who chairs the National Governors Association — said the group was ditching the annual meeting because Trump had not invited his Democratic colleagues, who are equal members of the group.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he was only excluding two Democratic governors from the yearly summit at the White House. Otherwise, the meeting — set for February 20 — was still on.

“That is false!” Trump said about Stitt’s claim. “The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there.”

He continued:

I did not invite the Governor of Colorado, who has unfairly incarcerated in solitary confinement a 73-year-old cancer stricken woman (A nine year term!), for attempting to fight Democrat Voter Fraud, plus the foul mouthed Governor of Maryland, who fraudulently stated that he received Military medals, A LIE, is doing a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and has allowed Baltimore to continue to be a Crime Disaster.

He was referring to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D). Moore is notably the vice chair of the NGA.

Trump said he even extended invitations to two of his biggest critics — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D), who he called a “SLOB,” and “horrendous” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — “despite the terrible job that they are doing”; he referred to Newsom by his usual nickname for him — “Newscum.”

The president said, “as usual, Stitt got it WRONG!”

“Because NGA’s mission is to represent all 55 governors, the Association is no longer serving as the facilitator for that event, and it is no longer included in our official program,” Stitt wrote in the letter shared with multiple outlets.

Trump said that was bogus and that he wanted everyone there, minus Polis and Moore.

“I look forward to seeing the Republican Governors, and some of the Democrats Governors who were worthy of being invited, but most of whom won’t show up,” he concluded his post by saying. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

