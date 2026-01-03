Trump Shares Conspiracy Post Suggesting Tim Walz Ordered the Assassination of Minnesota Legislator

President Donald Trump took time out of his very busy day deposing Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro to “re-Truth” a social media post outrageously questioning whether Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) ordered the assassination of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman (D).

The original post by @LightOnLiberty asked, “Was Minnesota State Rep Melissa Hortman murdered because she voted against and was exposing a multi-billion dollar money laundering fraud going to illegal immigrants in Minnesota?!”

The post continued, “The fraud that she voted against that heavily implicated illegal aliens, specifically Somalians, who have been racketing this kind of child care, health care rackets and cooperating with our corrupt government?”

The post included a video delving into the conspiracy theory.

Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot and killed last summer at their home by a man posing as a police officer.

Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were also targeted in their home, allegedly by the same suspect. Both survived but faced lengthy recoveries.

Vance Boelter, 57, was indicted on six federal charges of stalking and murder.

“According to court documents, after extensive research and planning, Boelter embarked on a murderous rampage targeting Minnesota’s elected officials and their families,” read a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Minnesota.

Trump attacked Walz most recently over the issue of Somali immigrants and reports of fraud that the FBI has been investigating for years. In a Truth Social post from November, Trump claimed “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota,” and alleged that Somali gangs were “roving the streets” looking for “prey.”

On Air Force One in November, Trump defending calling Walz “retarded.”

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him,” Trump responded to a reporter’s question. “Absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into his state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia– We give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name but it doesn’t function like a country.”

The Department of Justice has never indicated it was charging anyone other than Boelter for the shootings.