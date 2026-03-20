Trump Tells Fox’s Martha MacCallum That Japan Is a ‘Better Ally’ than NATO: ‘There for Us’

Fox News’s Martha MacCallum reported Friday that President Donald Trump believes Japan is a better friend to the United States than the NATO allies who have not stepped up to help with Iran’s attacks on the Strait of Hormuz.

“I interviewed President Trump by phone,” MacCallum wrote on X. “He doubled down on his anger at NATO and said all we need is ‘numbers’ in the Strait to open it, Iran has nothing left.”

“Also, when asked if Japan gave any assurance of military support given that 90 percent of their oil comes from the Strait, the President say they have Constitutional restraints but would be there for us if we needed them, saying ‘Japan is better ally than NATO,’” MacCallum wrote.

I interviewed President Trump by phone. He doubled down on his anger at NATO and said all we need is “numbers” in the Strait to open it, Iran has nothing left. Also, when asked if Japan gave any assurance of military support given that 90 percent of their oil comes from

the… — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 20, 2026

Trump met with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House on Thursday.

Fox News’s John Roberts introduced a clip of Trump speaking about that country’s reliance on oil that comes through the Strait.

“Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is the number one concern as we see gas prices going into the stratosphere,” Roberts said on Friday’s America Reports. “It appeared yesterday as though NATO allies were willing to step up, and they had that statement. And yesterday, the president visited with the prime minister of Japan, where he said this.”

Roberts rolled tape on Trump saying, “We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything … In the case of Japan, I hear they get more than 90% of their oil through the strait. So that’s a great reason to step up.”

Japan joined NATO nations in issuing the joint statement that condemned Iran’s attacks on tankers and added, “We express our ​readiness to contribute to ​appropriate efforts to ⁠ensure safe passage through the Strait.”

Roberts continued, “But the president was ripping NATO on Truth Social this morning, calling them cowards, saying ‘We will remember.’ I guess it’s just a little presidential persuasion going on there.”

Watch the clip above via America Reports on Fox News.

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