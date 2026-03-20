‘COWARDS… We Will REMEMBER!’ Trump Goes Scorched Earth on ‘PAPER TIGER’ NATO Allies

President Donald Trump denounced the United States’ NATO allies in a scorched earth Truth Social post fired off on Friday morning.

“Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices,” wrote Trump. “So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Last Sunday, Trump told the Financial Times that he expected America’s NATO allies to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he argued. “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

European leaders have since furnished the negative response Trump feared, and the president has made his feelings about it known.

“The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon. I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” declared Trump on Tuesday. “Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again! Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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