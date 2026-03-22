President Donald Trump has declared that he is sending ICE Agents to help TSA with the hours-long airport lines starting tomorrow, March 23.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to make the announcement as travelers at airports such as New York’s LaGuardia face winding airport lines that snake through rooms and to the parking lot.

“On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all,” he wrote. “But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great [White House Border Czar] Tom Homan is in charge!!!”

The announcement comes in response to the partial government shutdown that has left the Department of Homeland Security’s funding in a state of uncertainty since Feb. 14 and forced TSA officers to work without pay. The Senate rejected a DHS funding bill for the fifth time on Friday, extending the shutdown.

As a result, more than 400 TSA officers have quit and national callout rates have skyrocketed to 10 percent.

In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, Trump revealed, he’d advised ICE agents to, “‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!”

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted the decision on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.

“There are three things that have been true since Donald Trump and Republicans came back into power last January: life is more expensive, life is more chaotic, and life is more extreme,” he said. “The last thing the American people need is for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or in some instances kill them. We’ve already seen how ICE conducts itself. These are untrained individuals when it comes to doing the current job that they have for the most part, let alone deploying them in close exposure in highly sensitive situations at airports across the country.”

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