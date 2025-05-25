President Donald Trump torched Russian President Vladimir Putin just six days after their hours-long phone call — which Trump praised as “excellent” in “tone and spirit.”

In a post to Truth Social late Sunday, President Trump denounced his Russian counterpart following a deadly aerial attack on Kyiv — which reportedly killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him,” Trump wrote. “He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

The comments represent some of the most stark rhetoric yet from Trump towards Putin — who he has often treated in a deferential manner. (Overly deferential, according to many critics — including some on the right.) Trump, in a March interview, did say he was “pissed off” at Putin. But Sunday night’s post represents his strongest attack on the Russian leader to date.

Trump was challenged to speak up earlier Sunday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a social media post of his own Sunday, Zelensky — though he did not mention Trump by name — called out the “silence of America” amid the latest Russian attacks.

“The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays,” Zelensky wrote. “This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.”

Trump, in his Sunday night post, jabbed at Zelensky in addition to Putin — criticizing the Ukrainian leader for his remarks.

“President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,” Trump wrote. “Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Trump wrapped his post by reiterating his stance that the “would never have started if I were President.”

“This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” the president wrote.

——