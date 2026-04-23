Trump Trashed Over Gas Prices, ‘Insane War’ in Very First Answer at Debate

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President Donald Trump was in the crosshairs from the start of the California governor’s debate, as the very first answer featured attacks on his “insane war” and high gas prices.

Six candidates faced off Wednesday night in the first California gubernatorial debate since Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) exited the race under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations, including claims of sexual assault.

Two GOP candidates — Ex-Fox Newser Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco — took the stage with four Democrats: former Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

The Nexstar debate was moderated by anchors Nikki Laurenzo of FOX40 and Frank Buckley of KTLA 5.

Laurenzo kicked off the debate by asking Steyer about cutting the gas tax, and the billionaire wasted no time in attacking Trump as an “out of control president”:

FRANK BUCKLEY: Our first topic tonight is the cost of living in California, and that includes the high cost of gas. We pay one of the highest gas taxes in the country, about 61 cents per gallon. That money goes to pay for road repairs and public transportation. NIKKI LAURENZO: Mr. Steyer, the first question of the night goes to you. Should we cut the gas tax? You have 60 seconds. TOM STEYER: Let me say that the reason that gasoline is so expensive, that our president, Donald Trump, has started an insane war in Iran and driven up the cost of gasoline for everybody in California. That has put $70 billion into the pockets of the oil companies who actually put him in the presidency. Californians are suffering across the board. The biggest problem in California is that the Californians can’t afford to live here anymore. The answer on this is not to give up the gas tax, but actually to have a windfall profit tax on the oil companies who have been ripping us off for decades. That’s on the books. We can activate it right away. We can get the money, and we should send it directly back to California citizens. The problem we have here is a president who’s out of control, who’s driving up costs across the board. And we actually need to take on the special interest oil companies who are taking advantage of Californians and making $70 billion more because of this war.

Watch above via KTLA.

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